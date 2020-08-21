National Testing Agency has announced the revised dates of various examinations including UGC- NET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD, Delhi University entrance test and ICAR AIEEA exams.

National Testing Agency has announced the revised dates of various examinations including UGC- NET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD, Delhi University entrance test and ICAR AIEEA exams. UGC NET will be conducted between September 16 and 25. Delhi University entrance test will be held from September 6 to 11. IGNOU OPENMAT MBA exam will be held on September 15 and PhD entrance test will be conducted on October 4. The ICAR AIEEA UG exam is scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8. However, the dates for its PG and PhD level exams have not been announced yet.

Additionally, NTA has postponed the AIPGET exam that was scheduled for August 29. The exam will now be held on September 29.

The admit cards, which will be released 15 days prior to the exam, will contain the date, venue, and time of the examination.

These exams were scheduled for May and June, bot due to Covid-19 lockdowns, they were postponed.

NTA has already announced the dates of JEE Mains and NEET UG exams. The JEE Mains will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET UG will be held on September 13.

