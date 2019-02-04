NTA CMAT, GPAT 2019 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) tomorrow i.e. on February 5, 2019. Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the same by logging into nta.ac.in.

NTA CMAT, GPAT 2019 exam results: The results of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) this year is going to be released soon on the official websites – ntacmat.nic.in or ntagpat.nic.in. According to reports in a leading daily, the results would be available for download on the official website of the examination conducting authority from tomorrow, i.e. on February 5, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the same and are eagerly waiting for their result are advised to check the official website by following the steps given below to download the CMAT 2019 or GPAT 2019 results.

How to check the result of NTA CMAT, GPAT 2019 exam?

At first, candidates need to log into the website – ntacmat.nic.in or ntagpat.nic.in

On logging into the website, candidates will have to click on the link which says, “CMAT 2019 results or GPAT 2019 exam results”

Now, click on the link that reads, ‘download result’

Enter your registration number, roll number and click submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out if necessary for further reference

Direct link to go to the official website of the CMAT 2019 examination results: https://ntacmat.nic.in/ntacmatcms/public/home.aspx

Direct link to go to the official website of the GPAT 2019 examination results: https://ntagpat.nic.in/ntagpatcms/public/home.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More