NTA CMAT GPAT exams 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) on Tuesday, February 5. The interested candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in. While speaking to a leading daily, DG NTA Vineet Joshi said the results of CMAT, GPAT examinations will be released on February 5, 2019. In this year, around 60,000 candidates appeared for CMAT examinations, and 40,000 candidates appeared for GPAT.

Earlier, the CMAT, GPAT examinations were conducted at around 84 cities on the scheduled that is, January 28, 2019.

How to check the NTA CMAT GPAT results 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

Earlier, the answer keys for CMAT, GPAT examinations was released on February 1. The last day to raise the objections will be available till February 3, 2019.

Application fee

The aspirants who are required to pay an online a sum of Rs 1000 as a fee. It will be paid for each question challenged. The payment mode is through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. In case, the challenge is found correct, the application fee will be refunded in an online notification.

