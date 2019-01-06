NTA UGC NET Result 2018: The results for the UGC NET has been released by the National Testing Agency. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site- ntanet.nic.in. The UGC NET exam was conducted by NTA from December 18 to December 22 in two shifts across 235 cities across the country. Out of a total of 9.56 lakh registered candidates, around 6.82 lakh candidates had taken the examination.

NTA UGC NET Result 2018: The results for the UGC NET December 2018 has been released by the National Testing Agency. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site- ntanet.nic.in. The UGC NET exam was conducted by NTA from December 18 to December 22 in two shifts across 235 cities across the country. Out of a total of 9.56 lakh registered candidates, around 6.82 lakh candidates had taken the examination. A total of 63.5 appeared on day 1 while 72.8 per cent attempted the exam on day 2. The NTA previously had released the answer key for UGC NET examination. The last date to raise challenge or objection was January 1, the first day of the year.

The NET exam is conducted as an assistant professorship eligibility and research fellowship qualification test. The NTA in a statement said the result has been declared in record time. This is the first time that NTA has conducted the UGC NET examination.

Steps to check your UGC NET 2018 results:

Log on to the official website of NTA – ntanet.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘View Result – UGC NET December 2018’ Now you will be redirected to a new page Enter all requisite details – Application No, Date of Birth, and click submit Your results will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print of the same for future reference

