NTA Exams 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for various entrance examinations like CSIR-UGC NET, Joint Entrance Examination or JEE, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020 and others recently. The schedule is now available on the NTA official website – nta.ac.in. Candidates willing to appear for any of the competitive entrance examinations can check the steps to download the schedule here.

How to download the NTA Exams 2020 schedule?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Press Release- Schedule of Examinations 2019-20”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf that contains all the examination with their dates

Candidates need to download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Schedule for the following examinations have been released:

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission Test-2020

UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-December 2019

UGC-National Eligibility Test(UGC-NET)-June 2020

CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-December

CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020

Joint Entrance Examination(Main) January-2020

Joint Entrance Examination(Main) April-2020

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)- 2020

National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE Admission Test-2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA and B.Ed. Admission Test-2020

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEE 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET)-2020

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2020

For detailed information regarding the examinations, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA and download the notification. The important dates of all the examination have been mentioned in the NTA 2020 Exam Notification.

