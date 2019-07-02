National Testing Agency will release the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, All India Entrance Examination soon at the official website. The candidates can check the official website for getting the information regarding the answer key at the website of NTA.

National Testing Agency is going to release the ICAR answer key 2019 for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) soon at the official website. Candidates can check the official website @ntaicar.nic.in. The result is expected to be announced to be released on July 17, 2019. The examination was conducted on July 1, 2019.

As per officials, the candidates at around 236931 have appeared for the entrance examination which was conducted yesterday. A total of 31486 candidates appeared for AIEEA PG and 8374 candidates appeared for AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS).

How to download answer key:

1. Visit the official @ntaicar.nic.in

2. Click on the Answer Key link

3. Enter their login credentials

4. Download the answer

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The All India Entrance Examination for Admission is important for the admission to undergraduate and postgraduate. The entrance examination is conducting by NTA.

The entrance examination was conducted ina n online mode in a computer-based test. The examination was conducted across multiple centres including 796 AIEEA UG centres, 129 AIEEA PG centres and 128 AICE- JRF/SRF centres. Candidates can visit the official website for more information.

The NTA had taken several steps to curb the malpractices in the exams this time. It was conducted live on CCTV across the centres. Mobile jammers were put up to halt the cheating. The NTA had also installed 15 regional coordinators, 170 city coordinators, and 350 observers. The ICAR is being an authoritative body for guiding and coordinating in agriculture. The organization works under the guidance of various departments including DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

