NTA ICAR 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) today, that is July 1, 2019 according to the official notification mentioned on June 30, 2019. The ICAR AIEEA 2019 examination will be conducted in an online mode that is a computer-based test.

The examination will be held for the admission bachelor’s degree programme, master’s degree programme and Doctoral degree programmes and JRF/SRF.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 will be conducted across 796 AIEEA UG centres, 129 AIEEA PG centres and 128 AICE- JRF/SRF centres.

Previously, the hall tickets for ICAR AIEAA 2019 exam had been released for the candidates.

Over 2,36,931 candidates registered for ICAR AIEEA UG exam, out of which 31,486 in case of AIEEA PG and 8,374 students registered for

According to the press release, ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam will be held today. It is the largest single shift online test which will be conducted in India by NTA.

NTA has taken following measures to curb malpractices:

Live CCTV will be started across 801 exam centres. Arrangements have been made for live viewing in remote areas and recording of CCTV systems of the examination centres at the control room.

Mobile jammers have been put up to halt cheating using mobile phones.

Over 9,500 jammers have been assembled across the test centres. A third-party audit of the exam centres have been finished.

A control room, 15 regional coordinators, 170 city coordinators and 350 observers have been installed by NTA.

About ICAR

ICAR is main authoritative body for guiding, managing, coordinating education and research in agriculture in the country. It works under the guidance of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

