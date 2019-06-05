NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for AIEEA UG, PG Exam is going to release today on ntaicar.nic.in, nta.ac.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can check the steps to download the ICAR Hall Tickets 2019 given in this article.

NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for AIEEA UG, PG Exam is all set to be released by the National Testing Agency or NTA today, June 5, 2019 on the official websites – ntaicar.nic.in, nta.ac.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the AIEEA UG, PG Exam this year can check the official website and download the admit cards for the upcoming examination. AIEEA 2019 is conducted for admissions into both undergraduate and postgraduate programs at 75 Agricultural Universities across the country. The admit cards will be available for download on the official website 0nly.

The National Testing Agency, NTA had opened the online application process for NTA AIEEA UG, PG Exam 2019 on April 1, 2019. The last date for submission of online applications was April 30, 2019. Earlier, ICAR AIEEA examination was conducted by ICAR. However, after the formation of NTA, the responsibility to conduct the examination is no more of ICAR. Now, only NTA conducts the ICAR AIEEA examination.

How to download the NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA ICAR as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the option to download the admit card that reads, “NTA ICAR Admit Card download”

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the registration or application number

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to download the ICAR Admit Card 2019: https://ntaicar.nic.in/GenRegSysCms/public/home.aspx

