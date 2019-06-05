NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for AIEEA UG, PG Exam is all set to be released by the National Testing Agency or NTA today, June 5, 2019 on the official websites – ntaicar.nic.in, nta.ac.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the AIEEA UG, PG Exam this year can check the official website and download the admit cards for the upcoming examination. AIEEA 2019 is conducted for admissions into both undergraduate and postgraduate programs at 75 Agricultural Universities across the country. The admit cards will be available for download on the official website 0nly.
The National Testing Agency, NTA had opened the online application process for NTA AIEEA UG, PG Exam 2019 on April 1, 2019. The last date for submission of online applications was April 30, 2019. Earlier, ICAR AIEEA examination was conducted by ICAR. However, after the formation of NTA, the responsibility to conduct the examination is no more of ICAR. Now, only NTA conducts the ICAR AIEEA examination.
How to download the NTA ICAR Admit Card 2019?
- Visit the official website of NTA ICAR as mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the option to download the admit card that reads, “NTA ICAR Admit Card download”
- On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window
- Here, enter the registration or application number
- The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download and take a print out for reference in future
Here’s the direct link to download the ICAR Admit Card 2019: https://ntaicar.nic.in/GenRegSysCms/public/home.aspx