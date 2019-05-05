NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has extended the ICAR AIEEA 2019 registration date through its official website. Candidates can now submit their applications till May 8, 2019 at ntaicar.nic.in.

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has extended the date of online registration or application process for the upcoming ICAR AIEEA 2019 examination. According to the latest notification, the new last date for submission of the online application is May 8, 2019 at ntaicar.nic.in.

All the candidates who are interested to appear in the exam can apply through the official website till May 8, 2019. The All India Entrance Examination for Admission to undergraduate programs of Agriculture will be held by the authority on July 1, 2019.

Candidates must note that the admit cards for the examination will be available on the official website of NTA ICAR 20 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Candidates need to log into ntaicar.nic.in for downloading the ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019. Reports say that the admit cards will be released on June 10, 2019.

Important dates of ICAR AIEEA 2019:

Candidates can submit application form till May 8, 2019

Last date to make online fee payment: May 9, 2019

Online application correction starts on: May 13

Last date of online application correction: May 20, 2019

E-admit card download from NTA website: June 10, 2019

ICAR AIEEA 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For ICAR AIEEA (PG) programmes, candidates need to have a graduation degree from a recognised University in (10+6 B.Sc Agri) or five years in (B.C.Sc and AH).

For ICAR AIEEA (UG) programmes, candidates need to have passed the 10+2 Higher Secondary Level examination or equivalent from a recognised board with minimum prescribed marks.

Candidates must note that those who have passed out from private Agricultural Universities/Colleges not accredited by ICAR will not be eligible.

About ICAR AIEEA

ICAR is responsible for conducting this All India Entrance Examinations for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses in various Agriculture universities in India. The following institutions are the participants under the ICAR AIEEA to fill seats – Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE).

