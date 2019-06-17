NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 today: The All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) results will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), today on July 17, 2019, through the official website ntaicar.nic.in. The AICAR AIEEA hall ticket will also be released through the official website. The ICAR AIEE will be conducted on July 1, 2019.

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019 today: The National Testing Agency (NTA), All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) admit card will be released today on July 17, 2019 through the official website ntaicar.nic.in. Not just that, the admit card of AICAR AIEEA will also be released through the official website. It was decided to release the hall ticket on June 17, Monday. The ICAR AIEE will be held on July 1, 2019. After this, the counselling will start.

Candidates who are interested to check the result can do the same through the official website ntaicar.nic.in. Previous to this, ICAR AIEEA hall ticket was scheduled to release on June 5, 2019. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were declared by the NTA. But the agency postponed the release of the admit card for June 17. It quoted that the candidates requested the application form editing window.

Till last year, the AIEEA conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICA) for the admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture Universities.

The duration of the exam is 2 and a half hour. In these 50 questions will be asked in the exam paper. The exam is a multiple choice based test.

For each correct answer, a candidate will receive four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. The exam is conducted in both English and Hindi.

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card: Check following details in the admit card

Name Subject Group Date of Birth Gender Examination Centre Name City, State Code of exam centre Eligibility Category

In case of any discrepancy in particulars and the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures as mentioned in the e-admit card and confirmation page. The candidate kindly immediately approaches the helpline number- 7827980287, 7827980288 between 10 am to 5 pm before June 30.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App