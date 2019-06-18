The ICAR AIEEA exam will be held on July 1, 2019, and candidates who have applied for the same are required to download admit card from the official website i.e. ntaicar.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website i.e. ntaicar.nic.in.

Applicants should note that the ICAR AIEEA exam will be conducted on July 1, 2019, and the result for the same will be released on July 17, 2019, followed by counselling session for only those who will clear the test allotment of counselling session will be on merit basis.

The AIRRA till last year was conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICA) for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture Universities.

ICAR AIEEA admit card 2019:: Steps to download

Go to the official website i.e. ntaicar.nic.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘download admit card’

Now you will be required to enter your registration number and roll number

Admit card will appear on your screen

Download the admit card and take a print as it will be required when you will be appearing for counselling

The ICAR-AIEEA is a two and a half hour long exam in which 50 questions will be asked for each subject. The exam will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. For every correct answer, a candidate gets 4 marks while for an incorrect one there will be a deduction of 1 mark. The exam is conducted in both English and Hindi.

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph or signature, a candidate will be immediately required to approach the helpline number i.e. 7827980288, 7827980287 between 10 am to 5 pm before June 30.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App