NTA ICAR result 2019: The AIEEA and ICAR 2019 result is expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency on July 17, 2019 through the official website nta.ac.in. Interested candidates who had appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams of AIEEA can know their results through the official website.

NTA ICAR result 2019: The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the AIEEA 2019 result on July 17, 2019 on the official website nta.ac.in. Interested candidates who had appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams of AIEEA can check their results through the official website. here A direct link to access NTA ICAR 2019 result.

On July 16, 2019, the final answer keys for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG), and AICE JRF/SRF ICAR 2019 exams were released. This comes after a series of challenges which were raised after the release of the provisional answer keys.

Provisional answer keys of AIEEA 2019 exams were released on July 8, 2019.

ICAR AIEEA 2019 Result: Steps to check result online

Candidates can follow simple steps to check their NTA ICAR result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website – ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘AIEEA ICAR Result 2019’

Step 3: NTA ICAR AIEEA result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Result will be declared in the form of scorecards or merit list

Step 5: Check the list. Download the same for future use.

Result of NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 will contain the details such as the candidates’ name, roll number, and marks obtained by the candidate.

Merit list will include the qualifying candidates. The counselling process will be notified by the ICAR, later. A window was opened for raising objections to the provisional answer key until July 10, 2019.

ICAR AIEEA and AICE exam was conducted by NTA in a computer-based format July 1, 2019. The exam was conducted across 801 exam centres which were situated across the country. A total of 2,36,931 candidates registrations for ICAR AIEEA 2019 UG examinations. While 31,486 candidates had registered for ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exams. they are awaiting for their results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App