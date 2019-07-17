NTA ICAR Result 2019: National Testing Agency is likely to release AIEEA result on their official website, candidates can check the result @nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency likely to release the AIEEA result on the official website of NTA. On July 16, 2019, the final answer keys for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG), and AICE JRF/SRF ICAR 2019 exam were released, while on July 8th July 2019, the provisional answer keys of AIEEA 2019 was released. Thus candidates were invited to raise objections to the provisional answer key until 10th July 2019. To get minute to minute update candidates must click on the link @nta.ac.in to visit the official website NTA.

NTA AIEEA 2019 exam was conducted in 801 centers and around 1,36,931 candidates had registered for ICAR AIEEA 2019 exams, while 31 486 had registred for ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exams. Candidates must know that the result will display in an online mode.

Follow the steps to check the AIEEA result:

Step 1: Click on the link @nta.ac.in .

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link AIEEA ICAR Result 2019.

Step 3: The result will display online.

Step 4: Candidates must check their names or roll number.

Step 5: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it.

However, the NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 constitutes the details such as students roll number, marks, and name. Students who will be in the merit list has to go through a counseling process, and during the process, students must submit his/her documents.

Vineet Joshi was appointed as the first Director-General of the National Testing Agency. NTA conducts exams like Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

