NTA IIFT MBA 2020: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is going to conduct the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA examination on December 1, 2019. Process of online application will begin from September 9, 2019, and the process of application will end on October 25, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card for the exams from 11 November, 2019.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, apply online

Step 3: On the redirected page where application form appears to fill in all the required details

Step 4: Upload all required documents

Step 5: Proofread all the details and check the documents

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Candidates can download the application form to take prin out of it and it can be used further.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Important dates

The application process starts on September 9, 2019

The application process ends on: October 25, 2019

Online availability of Admit cards: November 11, 2019

Examination dates: December 1, 2019

Results will be declared on December 11, 2019.

The IIFT used to conduct its own exam until last year. Since there is no change of syllabus or exam pattern announced, as of yet. It is expected to be held on the same format, except that the exam will be conducted in CBT-mode.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: Applicants of any age can apply

Educational criteria: Candidates must hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 percent mars, relaxation is there for reserved category candidates as the minimum marks required are 45 percent for them.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Examination mode

IIFT entrance exam is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation, and quantitative analysis.

Click here for th direct link of the official website of IIFT

