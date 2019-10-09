NTA JEE Main 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Exam is conducted twice a year in January and March. Know here which exam will be better for you.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Across India, Joint Entrance Exam, Main is a life-changing exam as it offers admission in some of the prominent colleges in India including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Every year, across 10 lakh students appear for JEE Main exam. Candidates those who wish to appear the JEE Main exam must complete the application process at the earliest as the last date to apply for the same, National Testing Agency which is conducting body for NTA JEE Main will close the registration process tomorrow.

Candidates must note that the JEE Main exam is held twice in a year, the first session is held in January while the second session is held in April. In 2020, the January session exam will take place from 6 and 11 January and the April session exam will be held from 3 to 9 April. Many candidates are confused about which session should they take first.

As the National Testing Agency will consider your best score, so even if the candidates are not fully prepared for the January session, they must apply for the both January and April exam. Here are the reasons that why applying for both the exam can be beneficial for you:

Candidates will understand the format of the exam in a much better way

The fear of JEE exam will be removed in the April exam and JEE Mains will be able to give April exam with the confidant.

If your preparation is not good for the January exam, then you will be able to improve your score by giving April exam

