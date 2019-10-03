NTA JEE Main 2020: JEE Main's marking pattern has been changed. Aspirants should understand the new marking pattern before they start preparing. Scroll down to know details about new marking pattern.

NTA JEE Main 2020: The Joint Engineering Examination Main’s marking pattern has been chenged. Means candidates will face new marking pattern this year. Aspirants are advised to understand the new marking pattern and shift their preparation accordlingly. There will two exams and both will be computer based test. Only drawing test of B.Arch. will be held offline mode.

The notifcation for the change is released by National Testing Agency today i.e. October 3. JEE Main 2020 comprises of 2 papers, Paper-I is for engineering aspirants and paper-II is for architure and planning course aspirants. Paper II is now separate for B.Arch. and B,planning aspirants. Students of any stream with Math are eligible to apply for B.Planning paper.

PAPER-I (B.E./B.Tech): Talking about the Paper I which is for B.E. and B.Tech, it will be a computer-based test. The question will be based on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There will be 75 questions which are devided into 25 questions for each subject. Moreover, 60 question will be multi-choice question followed by 15 question for which answer is a Numerical Value. For MCQ based question there will be +4 marks for correct response and -1 for a negative answer. For Non- MCQ based question there will be +4 marks for correct answer but no deduction for wrong answer. Total marks will be 300.

PAPER-II (B.Arch.): This paper is for B.Arch aspirants, it will be a computer-based test and pen and paper mode. For Mathematics and Aptitude, the exam will CBT mode but for drawing it will be pen and paper mode. The question paper will be based on Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and drawing test. There will be 77 questions which are divided into 25 for mathematics, 50 for aptitude and 2 drawings. For MCQ based question there will be +5 for correct answer and -1 for incorrect answer. For Non-MCQ based question there will be + 4 for the correct answer but no negative marking. Total marks will be 400.

PAPER-II (B.Planning): This paper is for B.Planning aspirants, it will be a computer-based test. Question paper will be based on Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Planning. There will be 100 questions which are divided into 25 for mathematics, 50 for aptittude and 25 planning. For MCQ based question there will be +4 marks for correct response and -1 for negative answer. For Non- MCQ based question there will be +4 marks for the correct answer but no deduction for the wrong answer. Total marks will be 400.\

