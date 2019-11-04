NTA JEE Main 2020: The NTA has opened the application window for Jammu and Kashmir candidates and the last date for the application process is November 8.

The National Testing Agency has started an application link for the students of Jammu and Kashmir for the joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 today. The application window will be closed on November 8, 2019. The candidates can apply for the NTA JEE Main 2020 through the official website. The candidates can apply on the official website @jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reports said the national agency has opened the application window after getting requests from the education department regarding the same. The Higher Education Department, Srinagar, and Jammu had requested NTA to extend the last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET.

The application window will remain open till November 8 after which no application will be entertained. The candidates have been asked to pay the application fee during the period.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the application link

3. Submit the details including a copy of the passport-sized photograph, uploading of the scanned copy of the signature of the applicants, Class 10 and class 12 mark sheet

4. Pay the fee

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

Also Read: PSTET 2019: Punjab Board to conduct Teacher Eligibility Test on December 15

JEE Main, a computer-based format will be held from January 6 to January 11, 2020. The admit cards for JEE Main exam will be available for download from December 6, 2019. For applying the JEEMains 2020, the candidate should have scored at least 75 percent in class 12 board exams. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, the candidates should have scored at least 65 percent.

The candidates have been asked to carry the admit card on the day of examination as without it no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall if failed to get the admit card. The candidates have been asked to visit the website before getting any information. The latest information will be uploaded on the website for which the candidates should visit the website and get the actual details.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App