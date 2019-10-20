NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains will be closed today, October 20, 2019. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application correction window for the upcoming NTA Joint Entrance Exam or JEE will be closed on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to reports, the last date for making changes in the application form was scheduled for today, October 20, 2019. The NTA has released a notification that said registered candidates for the JEE Main 2020 examination are advised to go to the official website of NTA JEE and verify their particulars. Candidates are advised to make corrections or changes in their application forms wherever incorrect or incomplete.

How to make changes in the JEE Main 2020 application forms?

Candidates must visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Form Correction”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, registered candidates have to log in to their respective accounts and proceed to make the changes in their application forms

The form will be displayed on the computer screen

Here, make corrections and click on to save the details

Take a print out of the application form for reference in future

Meanwhile, the application correction window was activated on October 14, 2019. Candidates must note that the corrections in the application forms can be made only by paying an extra fee. No corrections or requests for correction in the application forms will be entertained by the National Testing Agency after the closure of the process through the official website of the NTA. The candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main 2020 are advised to take mock tests before the commencement of the examination.

