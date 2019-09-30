NTA JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency will conclude the online registration process for the JEE Main exam today, 30th September. To avoid the last-minute rush candidates are advised to fill the application form. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online registration process for the JEE Main exam will end today by the National Testing Agency. As per the official notification, The application process for JEE Main Engineering Entrance Exam exam will conclude today, ie, 30th September. Candidates those who had not applied for the JEE Main exam can visit the official website and can apply for the same. Also to avoid the last-minute rush, candidates are advised to fill the application form at the earliest. Candidates can log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in, which is the official NTA’s website for JEE Main.

On 3rd September the registration process for JEE Main 2020 exam was started and today is the last day to fill the form. However, candidates can complete the process till 1st October. The payment can be online only through net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI/PayTM.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2020 exam

Candidates can follow these steps to fill the application form:

Step 1: Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click and fill the online application form

Step 3: After that, complete the registration process

Step 4: Using login credentials, log in to the website

Step 5: Fill the online application form carefully mentioning all the details

Step 6: Upload scanned documents i.e. Passport size photograph and signature

Step 7: Complete the payment process

Step 8: Click the Submit

Step 9: Download a copy of the application process.

National Testing agency along with the application process, NTA has also started the image correction process. However, it is been expected that the process to correct the errors in the application form will start from 11 October to 17 October 2019.NTA or National Testing Agency was established in November 2017. The government agency conducts entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. The government-appointed Vineet Joshi as the first Director-General of the agency.

