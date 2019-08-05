NTA JEE Main 2020: The application process for Joint Entrance Exam or JEE will commence from September 2, 2019 on the official website of NTA. Interested candidates can check the details here.

NTA JEE Main 2020: The application National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to open the application process for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination for admission to the engineering courses on September 2, 2019. Interested candidates can access the online application form on NTA official website – i.e. nta.ac.in.

The candidates interested to apply must note that the JEE Main 2019 application link will be activated from on September 2 only. Last year, the application process started through the official website on September 1. Reportedly, nearly 10 lakh fresh candidates are likely to sit for the examination next year.

The JEE is conducted for Engineering aspirants and those who qualify the examination are eligible for admissions into the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT’s and National Institute of Technology NIT’s and top Engineering colleges of the country every year.

Last year, a total of 9,29,198 candidates had reportedly registered for the JEE Main Exam which was conducted by the authority in January. Above 9 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination in the month of April as per the data provided by NTA.

How to apply for NTA JEE Main 2020?

Candidates need to go to the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE option

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the registration link

Now, register yourself by filling in the necessary details

After the registration process is complete, click on the Apply Online link

Once again, fill in the basic information and upload documents

Make online fee payment and take a print out of the receipt

Submit the application and keep a copy for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the NTA JEE Main 2019 Notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App