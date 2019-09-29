NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) will be closed on September 30, Monday, 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in. The exam pattern for the same has been changed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as the number of questions have been decreased. All the candidates who do not want to participate in the first exam can appear in the second examination which is scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 9, 2020. the registration will be held from February 7, 2019, to March 7, 2019, and the examinations are scheduled to be held from April 3, 2019, to April 9, 2019.

Eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2020:

All the candidates are supposed to score at least 75 percent marks in the class 12 board examinations or a place among the top 20 percentile of the board examination. The candidates of the reserved category including SC and ST, the eligibility score is 65 percent.

Documents needed for NTA JEE Main 2020:

Copy of passport-sized photograph with signature and date of the candidate.

Scanned copy of signature to upload.

Date of birth as stated in the class 10th certificate.

Mark sheet of class 10th and 12th.

Reservation certificate for the candidates of reserved categories.

Syllabus for NTA JEE Main 2020:

Physics: Atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, electrochemistry, chemical equilibrium, gaseous and liquid states, chemical kinetics, solutions, solid-state, surface chemistry, and nuclear chemistry.

Chemistry: The subject of chemistry is divided into two parts including organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry.

Organic chemistry: Reactions of benzene, preparation, properties, and reactions of alkanes and alkynes, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry. Inorganic chemistry: Preparation and properties of compounds, isolation, preparation, and properties of non-metals, ores, and minerals, transition elements (3D series), extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

Mathematics: Trigonometry, algebra, integral calculus, differential calculus, vectors, algebra.

