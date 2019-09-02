NTA JEE Main January 2020: The online application process for Joint Entrance Exam 2020 has been postponed till September 3, 2019 on the official website by NTA or National Testing Agency. Candidates can check all the details of JEE Main 2020 online application process here.

NTA JEE Main January 2020: The online application process for Joint Entrance Exam 2020 has been postponed by the National Testing Agency. The NTA JEE Main January 2020 application was supposed to start by now, however, according to a notification released by the examination conducting authority on the official website – jeemain.nic.in, the JEE Main 2020 application process will commence from tomorrow, that is from September 3, 2019, through the official website of NTA JEE.

All interested candidates can check all the details of JEE Main 2020 such as complete step-by-step online application process, eligibility criteria and other details here. The notification further says that the last date for submission of the online application for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 to be conducted by the authority in the month of January is September 30, 2019. The JEE Mains 2020 will be held at various examination centers from January 6 to 11, 2019.

NTA JEE Main January 2020: How to apply?

Candidates need to go to the official website of NTA JEE as mentioned above – nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in

or Now, using the login credentials go to the user portal

Here, click on the online application tab

On clicking, candidates will be able to access the JEE Online Application 2020 form

Now, fill in all the relevant necessary details on it

Submit the scanned copies of relevant documents and upload signature and photo

Finally, submit the online application form and keep a copy for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of JEE and fill the online application form: JEE Mains 2020 Apply Online

