NTA JEE Main Paper 1 results 2019 to be out soon: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main 2019 results soon on its official website @ jeemain.nic.in. It has been reported that the JEE Main 2019 results will be declared today before 7 pm. The examination was conducted in the first and second weeks of April as an eligibility cum entrance test for engineering and technological institute in the country. NTA JEE Main Paper 1 results 2019, JEE Main Result 2019, jee main result 2019 date, jee main result 2019 check online, jee main result 2019 cut off, jee main result 2019 date april, jee main 2019 result date and time, JEE Main Result 2019 paper 1, jee mains, jee mains result, jee mains 2019, jee mains result

NTA JEE Main Paper 1 results 2019 to be out soon: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Paper 1 results 2019 soon on its official website @ jeemain.nic.in. The examination was conducted in the first and second weeks of April as an eligibility cum entrance test for engineering and technological institute in the country. It has been reported that the JEE Main 2019 results will be declared today before 7 pm. It has been reported that the NTA will also release the NTA score along with the results soon. The merit list will also be released of for the candidates who will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Main Result 2019: Steps to check results on mobile

Step 1: Go to your mobile browser

Step 2: Click on JEE Main result 2019 link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your registration details

Step 5: Download the result

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the second edition of the exam which was held in April while over 10 lakh students appeared in the exam held in January.

It has been reported that over 7 lakh candidates have appeared in both the JEE Main exams held this year. Those who have appeared in both the examination, best of the two NTA scores will be taken into consideration.

JEE Main Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Candidates can log in using their JEE Main roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App