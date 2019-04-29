NTA JEE Main result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results of Joint Entrance 2019 at 7 pm today. Students can check the results through the official website @jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main 2019 exams were conducted from April 7 to April 12, 2019.

NTA JEE Main result 2019: Check ranks, scorecard, cut-off and other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of Joint Entrance 2019 at 7 pm today. Students can check the results through the official website @jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main 2019 exams were conducted from April 7 to April 12, 2019. The exams were held in both the shifts-morning and evening shift.

JEE Main is important to get admission in various undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs.

How to download JEE Main April 2019 result:

1. Click on the ‘JEE Main 2019 April Result link @jeemain.nic.in

2. Enter application number and date of birth or password.

3. After successfully logging in, JEE Main April 2019 result will appear on the display screen.

4. Download the result.

5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

JEE Main 2019: Expected Cut-off Marks

General Category – 72-76

OBC Category – 43-47

SC – 27-31

ST- 22-26

A total of 2.45 lakh candidates will be selected for JEE Advanced. The students who will be shortlisted for the JEE Advanced will be sitting for the next stage of IIT JEE admission. The examination was conducted at 370 test centres in India and abroad. NTA released the JEE Main 2019 hall ticket for April session on March 21 for the registered candidates.

JEE Main 2019 April session was conducted from April 7 to April 12, 2019. This was the second session of JEE Main 2019. The first session of the entrance test was conducted in January this year and the results for Paper 1 were declared just a few days after the exam on January 19.

