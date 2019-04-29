NTA JEE Main result 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA had conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 for over 9 lakh students this year. The results are going to be released on the official website anytime soon and candidates who have appeared are advised to keep an eye on the JEE Main 2019 official website for results i.e. jeemain.nic.in.

This year, in January, 8,74,469 students had appeared in the NTA JEE paper I examination and 15 students from the total number of candidates across the nation bagged 100 percentile. And once again the authority will issue a percentile based scorecard for those who have appeared in the JEE Main 2019 April examination.

How to check the NTA JEE Main result 2019?

Visit the official website as of NTA JEE Main 2019 as mentioned above – jeemain.nic.in

Candidates on the homepage need to click on the link that reads, “NTA JEE Main 2019 result download”

On clicking on the result link, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the login details and submit

The NTA JEE Main result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to check the JEE Main April Result 2019: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

