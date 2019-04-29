NTA JEE Main result 2019: Over 9 lakh students have appeared in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 this year who are waiting for the JEE Main 2019 results at jeemain.nic.in. All the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the link to the result will be activated anytime soon. The National Testing Agency or NTA had conducted the Joint Entrance Exam in the month of April on the following dates – April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019.
This year, in January, 8,74,469 students had appeared in the NTA JEE paper I examination and 15 students from the total number of candidates across the nation bagged 100 percentile. And once again the authority will issue a percentile based scorecard for those who have appeared in the JEE Main 2019 April examination.
How to check the NTA JEE Main result 2019?
- Visit the official website as of NTA JEE Main 2019 as mentioned above – jeemain.nic.in
- Candidates on the homepage need to click on the link that reads, “NTA JEE Main 2019 result download”
- On clicking on the result link, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, enter the login details and submit
- The NTA JEE Main result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer
Here’s the direct link to check the JEE Main April Result 2019: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx