NTA JEE Main results 2019: The National Testing Agency is anytime going to release the results for JEE Main Result 2019 at the official website of JEE which is jeemain.nic.in. The students are eagerly waiting for the results to be out and are regularly checking the official website. Here we have mentioned the factors that can affect the cut-off of this year and the cut-offs for the years 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015.

NTA JEE Main results 2019: The National Testing Agency is anytime going to release the results for JEE Main Result 2019 at the official website of JEE which is https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx. The students are eagerly waiting for the results to be out and are regularly checking the official website. The National Testing Agency will also announce the ranking of students who sat for the examination in the month of January and April by looking at both NTA scores. The students who qualify for JEE Main will only be eligible to sit for the next level of selection, JEE Advanced.

Soon after the news of result being announced today broke, the students started searching for cut off, expected cut off and previous years cut-offs to get an idea. To save you from the chaos, we have brought details about the cut-offs.

Take a look at the factors that can affect the cut-off of this year!

1. Number of Applicants for JEE Main

2. Number of Candidates for JEE Advanced 2019

3. Difficulty Level of Question Paper

The students should also keep in mind that according to the All India Ranking of JEE Main 2019, a total of 2.45 lakh students will only be shortlisted to appear for JEE Advanced. NTA is going to make the JEE Main 2019 Merit List of candidates using the Normalization procedure. The list will consist of names who appeared for both January and April sessions.

Talking about the cut-off of previous years, we have listed the cut-offs for the years 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 for different categories. As we already know, the reserved categories are allotted different cut-offs. Take a look!

2018:

General- 74

OBC-NCL- 45

SC- 29

ST- 24

2017:

General- 81

OBC-NCL- 49

SC- 32

ST- 27

2016:

General- 100

OBC-NCL- 70

SC- 52

ST- 48

2015:

General- 105

OBC-NCL- 70

SC- 50

ST- 44

After keeping in mind all the factors and evaluating the previous year cut-offs, a few reports have suggested the expected cut-off for the year 2019. Here’s the cut-off!

General Category – 72-76

OBC Category – 43-47

SC – 27-31

ST- 22-26

Well, soon the result is going to be announced, so the students are advised to keep calm and keep visiting the official website. Here’s the direct link to download results https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/root/loginpage.aspx

