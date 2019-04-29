NTA JEE Main results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main April 2019 examinations for both paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can calculate their JEE Main April raw scores based on the answer keys. The results are expected soon at the official website jeemain.nic.in today, Monday April 29, 2019.

NTA JEE Main results 2019: Here is how to check score through final answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main April 2019 examinations for both paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can calculate their JEE Main April raw scores based on the answer keys. The results are expected soon at the official website jeemain.nic.in today, Monday April 29, 2019. The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2019 for April session on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 was held on April 7 while Paper 1 was conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

Steps to download JEE Main 2019 final answer key released:

The final answer for JEE April 2019 exams has been released. Step 1: Visit the official website @jeemain.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link ‘jee main April final answer key’ on the left-hand side on the homepage Step 3: A PDF will open, check the answer key Step 4: Download the answer key for future reference

How to check JEE Main 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your JEE Mains roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

The exam was held at 370 test centres in India and abroad. NTA had released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2019 exam on March 21. Information related to all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category rank holders will be available on the JEE Mains 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in.

Soon after the news of result being announced today broke, the students started searching for cut off, expected cut off and previous years cut-offs to get an idea. To save you from the chaos, we have brought details about the cut-offs.

