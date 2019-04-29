NTA JEE Main Paper 1 results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the result for joint entrance examination today itself and the students are eagerly waiting for it. The candidates are advised to check the results on the official website of JEE Main which is jeemain.nic.in. Here we have listed the simple and easy steps to download JEE Main April 2019 result and also, the list of colleges where JEE score are accepted

NTA JEE Main Paper 1 results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare the result for joint entrance examination today @jeemain.nic.in and the students are eagerly waiting for it. The people who sat for the examination are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of JEE mains to stay updated about the results. The National Testing Agency announced today that the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) are scheduled to release today itself using the online mode.

The candidates are advised to check the results on the official website of JEE Main which is jeemain.nic.in. The students should also remember that depending on the All India Ranking of JEE Main 2019, a total of 2.45 lakh students will only be shortlisted for the next level, JEE Advanced. Only the students who qualify the JEE Mains would be able to sit for the next level of IIT JEE admission procedure, which is JEE Advanced examination.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed here the simple and easy steps to download JEE Main April 2019 result:

1. Visit the official website @jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘JEE Main 2019 April Result link

3. Provide the required credentials including application number and date of birth or password.

4. After logging in, the result for JEE Main April 2019 will flash on the screen.

5. The students are advised to download the result and take a print out of it for further use.

The second JEE Main 2019 session was organised from April 7 to April 12, 2019, while the first one had already been conducted in January this year and the results for Paper 1 were announced just a few days after the exam on January 19. According to the reports, the National Testing Agency is all set to release the results for JEE Main 2019 today, till 7 pm.

The students who are willing to go forward with JEE should also note the colleges that would accept the JEE scorecard for admission. JEE Main score will be valid for applying in many reputed colleges of India including NITs, IIITs, CFTIs. Not just these, these scores will be applicable for even private engineering and architecture courses. Soon a determined cut-off will be released in order to decide who all have qualified for JEE Advanced exam.

