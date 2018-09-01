NTA JEE Mains 2019: The registration for practice centre for UGC NET 2018 & Jee Mains 2019 introduced by National Testing Agency has begun now. The students who want to be a part of it are advised to hurry up and register from the official website of NTA nta.ac.in

NTA JEE Mains 2019: NTA practice Centre has started registering students on the official website of National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in now. As a new initiative, National Testing Agency has established a practice centre for the students preparing various National level entrance exams like UGC NET, JEE, NEET, NEET, GPAT, CMAT etc. This great platform commenced its registration from now onwards. The candidates who wish to appear for the same can apply for the student registration on the official website as mentioned above.

To escape you from the chaos, we are mentioning the steps of NTA JEE Mains 2019 registration:

1. Open the official website https://www.nta.ac.in/

2. Find the option of Student Registration and click on it.

3. Click on Sign in with Google, Continue with Facebook or Mobile Login

4. Fill the application form and register yourself

A little background of National Testing Agency (NTA):

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an autonomous body and a self-sustained testing organisation which conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. The main aim of the organisation is to ensure international standards, efficiency, transparency and error-free delivery.

National Testing Agency not only looks after the invigilation but also marks approximately 150 lakh candidates annually across the country and abroad in more than 500 cities and 5000 test centres.

The students who want to appear for this are advised to fasten their belts and quickly register to acquire a place.

