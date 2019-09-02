NTA JEE Mains 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which is a national level test for admission in engineering colleges. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the JEE Main, jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main is held for aspirants of engineering as well as architecture. All the engineering aspirants will be required to appear for Paper I which consists of Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. The architecture aspirants, who will appear in paper II will deal with the aptitude test and a drawing paper test will also be conducted.

JEE Main Syllabus:

Physics: Physics is divided into two different sections including section A and B. Section A carries 80 per cent weightage while section B carries weightage of 20 per cent. Section A syllabus includes, kinematics, laws of motion, communication system, work energy and power, rotation motion, current electricity, electrostatics, gravitation, thermodynamics, oscillation and waves, kinetic theory of gases, magnetic effects current and magnetism, optics, electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, electronic devices, physics and measurement, optics, atoms and nuclei, dual nature of matter and radiation. Section B includes experimental skills.

Chemistry: The syllabus for chemistry includes state of matter, atomic structure, redox reaction and electrochemistry, chemical bonding and molecular structure, solutions, chemical thermodynamics, equilibrium, surface chemistry, d and f block elements, chemical kinetics, block elements, classification of elements and periodicity in priorities, co-ordination compounds, hydrogen, organic compounds containing halogens, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry, environmental chemistry, polymers, chemistry in everyday life, biomolecules, principles related to practical chemistry.

Mathematics: The syllabus for Mathematics will include integral calculus, limit,sets, relations and functions, continuity and differential ability, matrices and determinants, permutations and combinations, complex numbers and quadratic equations, binomial theorem, coordinate geometry, sequences and series, mathematical induction, mathematical induction, vector algebra, statics and probability, trigonometry, three dimensional geometry, and mathematical reasoning will be asked.

Aptitude test: The syllabus for the same consists of two sub-sections including the awareness section in which questions are based on buildings, materials, persons, visualising mental and reasoning ability and in the question of the second section are on three dimensional and perceptions, sketching of scenes and activity.

