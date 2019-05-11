NTA JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019: The admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University online entrance test (JNUEE) and Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB) will be declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 @ ntajnu.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website. The payment of the application form has also been extended till April 19, 2019.

NTA JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency will release the hall ticket for the Jawaharlal Nehru University online entrance test (JNUEE) and Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination (CEEB) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 @ ntajnu.nic.in. The admit card will be available on the official website, once it is published. Candidates can download teh same through the official website- ntajnu.nic.in, as per tey latest notification. The last date of the application of the online submission of application form of JNUEE and CEEB 2019 has also been extended from April 15, 2019, to April 18, 2019. While the payment of the application form has been extended till April 19, 2019.

NTA JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- ntajnu.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. and take a print out for future use.

For the uninitiators, this is the first time, the National Testing Agency will conduct the entrance test for the admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Through this admission process, 3,383 seats are to be filled including 1,043 for MPhil and PhD courses.

JNUEE 2019: Exam pattern

JNUEE 2019 paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). It will be conducted in a computer-based test. The JNUEE 2019 will be held in 127 cities across India. In the last years, test has been conducted in around 51 cities.

About National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency (NTA) was established as a premier, autonomous and self-sustained testing organisation in order to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App