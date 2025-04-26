NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

NTA launches platform for NEET 2025 aspirants to report fake paper claims and impersonators. Report by May 4, 5 PM. Stay alert, visit nta.ac.in or neet.nta.ac.in for details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a special platform for reporting suspicious claims linked to the NEET (UG) 2025 Examination. The move is aimed at protecting students from falling victim to scams and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

According to an official statement, NTA advised candidates not to trust unscrupulous elements who try to cheat aspirants with false promises and malpractice. Students are encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activities through the new platform.

The reporting facility is now active on the official NTA websites — https://nta.ac.in and https://neet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can report cases under three major categories:

Unauthorized websites or social media accounts claiming access to the NEET (UG) 2025 paper.

Individuals falsely claiming access to exam content.

Impersonators posing as NTA or government officials.

The reporting form is simple and user-friendly. Students need to describe what they saw, mention where and when the incident took place, and can also upload any supporting files.

This initiative is part of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Act includes strict measures to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and safeguard the future of sincere aspirants.

The NTA has clearly stated that the last date to report any suspicious activities is 5:00 PM IST on May 4, 2025. Students are urged not to delay and take immediate action if they come across any fake claims or suspicious behavior.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to conducting transparent and fair examinations and requested all candidates to cooperate in ensuring a clean examination process.

For any suspicious activity regarding NEET (UG) 2025, candidates can visit the official reporting portals immediately.

