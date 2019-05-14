NTA NCHM JEE result 2019 @ntanchm.nic.in: The result will be out tomorrow on the official website and students are advised to keep checking the website on a constant basis as the time has not been mentioned and the result will be out anytime tomorrow.

NTA NCHM JEE result 2019 @ntanchm.nic.in: The National Testing agency will be declaring the result for National Council for Hotel Management joint entrance exam 2019 (NCHMJEE) tomorrow i.e. May 15, on its official website ntanchm.nic.in. The exam for the same was conducted on April 27, 2019, which was a computer-based (CBT) mode test. Over 30,000 students appeared for the exam this year.

Once the result is announced, the students will get admission in hotel management and other related courses across the country.

NTA NCHM JEE result 2019: Steps to download the result

Go to the official website i.e. ntanchm.nic.in On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘nhcm jee 2019 result’ After you have clicked that link, you will be redirected to the login page Once you get access to the login page, you will have to enter your credentials The result will appear on your screen Download the result and save it for future reference.

The entrance exam this year comprised 200 questions with 4 marks each for every correct answer and 1 mark deducted as part of negative marking for the wrong answer. Once the scores are released, the students will allotted dates for counselling session after which they can get admission to their preferred courses and colleges.

The NTA conducted the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 in CBT mode for admission to the B.Sc. course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across the country.

