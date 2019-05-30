NTA NEET 2019 answer key out: NTA has released the answer key for the NEET 2019 examinations. The answer key for NEET 2019 is now available on the official website of the NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2019 answer key out: National Testing Agency or popularly known as NTA has published the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2019. The answer key for NEET 2019 is now available on the official website of the NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. All the candidates who have attempted the examination on May 5 and May 20 (for the candidates of Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka) can now check the answer keys by making a login. The candidates are supposed to raise objections before 11:50 om till 31st May.

Students need to keep this in mind that only online queries and objections will be accepted by NTA. Any email or any other way of representation will not be considered. All the candidates are urged to thoroughly go through the instructions mentioned in the official notification. all students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question per objection raised. In case the objection gets accepted than the Rs 1000 will be returned back to the candidates.

How to raise objections against NTA NEET 2019 Answer Key:

In order to raise objections, make login to your account on the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. Just thoroughly check the answer key and there OMR sheets. In case of any objection, select the appropriate response and upload the documents in support of your objection. Pay the fees after raising the objection and submit it.

The National Testing Agency would check out all the raised objections and issue the final answer key along with NEET 2019 result. NTA will also launch the All India rank list for the candidates of NTA NEET 2019. The state-wise rank list will be provided to different agencies. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to hold the counselling for the selected students.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App