NEET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer keys of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 in the second week of May, this month. NTA will issue the answer keys on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. by May 12, reports said. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the NTA website and stay updated. Reports quoting experts as having said that the general cut off would be between 125-135.

After the issuance of answer keys, NEET aspirants can evaluate their performance. Candidates can also raise the objections if they found any discrepancy or have any objection in the answers. For challenging one question, they need to pay the processing fee of Rs 1000. The fee will be non-refundable.

More than 15 lakh candidates across the country had registered for the NEET 2019 examination. NTA held the examination on Sunday, May 5 in 156 cities in the country. Around 13 lakh students had registered in the year 2018.

Steps to download NEET 2019 answer keys

• Candidates need to visit NTA’s official website at ntaneet.nic.in

• On the home page, click on the download answer key

• Enter your credentials including registration number and roll number

• A Portable Document Format file carrying answer key will open

• Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence

Below is the cut off for NEET 2018:

50 to 55 percentile for General category

40 to 45 percentile for SC/ST/OBC

45 to 50 percentile for physically-abled candidates

Meanwhile, after qualifying the NEET entrance examination, candidates can get admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across the country.

