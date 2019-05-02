NTA NEET 2019: The examination centres for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET0 2019 conducted by the National Testing Agency have been changed. The new admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in

NTA NEET 2019: Ahead of the NEET examination 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam centres for various cities due to the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 Elections. A full list of the changed examination centres is present on the official website of NTE NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. In addition, to informing through the website, all the students who have applied for the examination will also get notified through email, SMS and voice message. Due to the change of examination centres, NTA has also released new admit cards.

The changed and rectified centres belong to these states:

Chhattisgarh

Delhi

Gujarat

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Assam

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Manipal

Meghalaya

Tamil Nadu

Jammu and Kashmir

Odisha

NEET 2019 is going to be held on May 5, 2019. On the day of the exam, the students who have applied for the same are supposed to bring their NEET 2019 admit cards with themselves at the examination centre. The students are supposed to carry valid ID proof which they have used at the time of applying for the exam like aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card or any other government approved ID proof. The NEET exam will be conducted in the offline mode or pen and paper mode and will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ). The entrance test is held in various languages including Bengali, Gujarati, English, Assamese, Kannada, Hindi, Oriya, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu and Tamil.

The test contains 180 questions and the students are supposed to attempt the maximum questions within the allotted time of 180 minutes. The exam consists of three sections including Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The Biology section contains 90 questions and the Physics and Chemistry section contain 45 questions each.

