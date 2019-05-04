NTA NEET 2019 exam: The exam will be conducted tomorrow between 2 pm to 5 pm and students are required to mark their checklist such as print out of hall number, venue details, exam timing etc. before they appear for the exam to be held tomorrow.

NTA NEET 2019 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Hours ahead of the examination, it would be foolish to advice students on what they should study in the last minutes because it will eventually surmount more pressure on them. Hence, to ease pressure, candidates are advised to adapt to the tips given in this article and ensure they don’t forget anything.

Candidates should note that their admit card is downloaded beforehand along with the print out. Once you reach the venue you will be required to show admit card’s hard copy to the invigilator . In case you haven’t downloaded the admit card from the official website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in, do it asap and be ready with the admit card’s hard copy before tomorrow’s exam. Below given are some important instructions for candidates which they must follow to avoid delay (if any) during tomorrow’s exam.

Make sure the following details are there in your admit card Your reporting time at the NEET examination centre which should be 12 noon Gate closing time of exam centre which should be 1:30 pm Exam related details such as date of examination which should be May 5, 2019 and timing as well: 2 pm to 5 pm Examination venue: Candidates are advised to spot their NEET examination centre a day before to avoid the last minute delay. It’s always important to reach the location on time. Reach the examination centre by 12 noon followed by which you will be required to complete several formalities before the examination No Jewellery: Candidates should refrain from wearing ornaments like ring, earrings, pendants, badge etc. Carry the following:

Print out of your NEET admit card with a passport size photograph affixed on it (same as uploaded on the NEET Online Application form)

One passport size photograph required: The same will be glued on the attendance sheet at the Centre (same as uploaded on the online application form)Photo ID proof in original such as PAN card, dirving license, voter ID, passport, Aadhar Card ( with photograph), E-Aadhaar/ration card.

FOR PwD candidates: Please not that ID cards issued by shcools/colleges/universities/coaching centres or Aadhaar enrollment receipt without Aadhar Number and photocopies or images stored in mobile phones will NOT be accepted

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority for those claiming relaxation under the PwD category is REQUIRED. Physically disable candidates are requested to report early at the examination centre for facilitation during entry.

NTA NEET 2019 exam: ANSWER SHEET and OMR SHEET RELATED DETAILS

Candidates won’t be allowed to leave the examination centre before the conclusion of the test. Once you are done writing the test, you will be required to submit your OMR answer sheet to the invigilator in the examination hall.

You are allowed to take away the Test Booklet only. Candidates must ensure that none of the pages from the Test Booklet should be missing or else he/she shall be liable for criminal action.

