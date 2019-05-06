NTA NEET 2019: The official answer key is likely to be out on May 12, followed by result declaration and expected cut-off.

NTA NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to release the answer key on May 12 for the May 5 exam. Candidates who had appeared for it are advised to regularly track the website ntaneet.nic.in to get result related updates. Also, once the answer key is released candidates can challenge it as well on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer.

Prior to the release of the official answer key, some private institutes have released the expected answer key for students to get an idea about their examination. Another official suggested that the expected cut-off may vary between 130 to 140. This year the overall NEET 2019 was of moderate difficulty level with Physics being the most difficult. The overall level of the NEET examination this year was from easy to moderate level with Physics being the most difficult of all three subjects while Biology was the simplest and lengthy at the same time

This year more than 15 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. Besides the answer key, the cut-off is also expected soon for all the categories. Navin C Joshi, Academic Head at Gradeup said that the expected cut-off for the general category may vary between 125 to 135. But for admissions in college, the cut-off may vary between 510-520, added Joshi.

The NEET entrance exam is begin held as an entrance-cum-eligibility test for admission to both medical and dental undergraduate courses offered by colleges across the country. This year there was no change in the exam pattern and was similar to that of last year’s. Those who studied from NCERT will be able to score well in the exam.

The exam was conducted on May 5, 2019, and result for the same is expected one month later, most likely on June 5, 2019. This will be followed by counselling before which the answer key and expected cut-off is also likely to be released.

