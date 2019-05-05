NTA NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on Sunday, May 5, 2019, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the students who appeared the NEET UG 2019 exam, Physics and Chemistry were tougher than last year while biology was much easier.

NTA NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2019, organised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The students from all over the country have appeared for the NTA NEET UG 2019 examinations. The NEET examinations are conducted by the NTA for the admission in the undergraduate medical and dental pan ‌‌India. The examination commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:00 PM. The exam was organised in all parts of India excluding Odisha due to the Cyclone Fani. As per the reports, NTA will organise the exams later in Odisha too.

The revised dates for the candidates of Odisha will be declared soon on the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. In the current year, NTA previously changed the exam centres for the candidates in some states because of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The students were told to reach the examination centre before an hour of the commencement of the examination so that the checking process can get completed on time. NTA has also prescribed the dress code in order to avoid any cheating or copying incidents in the examination.

Paper analysis:

According to the students who appeared the NEET UG 2019 exam, Physics and Chemistry were tougher than last year while biology was much easier. Some of the said that most of the questions were form NCERT syllabus and some of the others are saying that only a few numerical questions were tough which was expected.

In Pune, students reported that answer sheets should be given before the official timing as the sheet given at 2 pm which took 10 minutes to fill out. This feels them a wastage of their precious time.

Cut off:

According to educationist Durgesh Mangeshkar, there will be no major surprise pertaining to NEET 2019 cut-off. As the cut-off of NEET paper 2019 will remain similar to NEET 2017 and 2018 cut-offs.

The cut-off for NEET exam 2018 was:

For General category: 50 to 55 percentile

ForSC/ST/OBC: 40 to 45 percentile

For physically handicapped: 45 to 50 percentile

