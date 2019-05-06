NTA NEET 2019: All the students of Karnataka and Odisha who have missed their opportunity to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The students of Karnataka who had missed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to missing the trains will get another chance to give the exam. The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRS) Prakash Javadekar announced on Monday that all the students who have missed their chance to appear in the NTA NEET 2019 examination will definitely get another chance. All the students from Odisha whose exam got cancelled due to the impact of the cyclone Fani will also get another chance to appear in the examination on May 20, 2019. The NTA NEET 2019 exam was earlier scheduled on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The National level competitive exam was conducted in Sunday, May 5, 2019, but a lot of students from Karnataka missed the NEET 2019 as their train Reached Bengaluru an hour after the reporting time of the examination. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah tweeted on May 5, 2019, and highlighted the issue, he also tagged the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in his tweet. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is the conducting body of the NEET examinations has stated that the exam centres will remain the same for the reappearing students.

Mr. @narendramodi, You pat your own back for others' achievements but will you also take the responsibility for your cabinet min' incapabilities. Hundreds of students in Karnataka may not be able to take up NEET because of delay in the train services.

1/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2019

On the request of the State government of Odisha and considering the cyclone Fani, the NTA NEET 2019 exam will be conducted for the candidates whose centre was in Odisha, as per an official of the National Testing Agency. The official concluded his statement by saying that the centres for the examination will be the same.

