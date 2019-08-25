NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the MBBS/BDS courses in India for the second time. The examination will be conducted for an undergraduate course which will be held on May 3, 2020 (Sunday). The application process will begin from December 2. The last date to apply for the application process is December 31.

All those candidates who had passed class 12th are eligible to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020). The examination will be held in a pen-and-paper mode. From March 27, the applicants can download the NEET admit card. Of which the result will be released on June 4.

NEET is a three-hour long exam including three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology.

Out of a total of 180 questions, 90 questions will be asked from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects.

Every correct answer would get plus-four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. In case candidates do not attempt any question, they will not have any penalty marks.

National Testing Agency (NTA) have been set up by the government of India. It has the responsibility of NTA to conduct the entrance test.

Competitive entrance exams includes NEET-UG, JEE, NET etc which were earlier conducted by CBSE.

In NEET 2019, a record 15 lakh candidates had applied and the examination was held on May 5.

