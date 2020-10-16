National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA NEET 2020 answer key on its official website. Here is all the information regarding the answer key and other details.

The final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, has been uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the exam, on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Any candidate who appeared for the exam can view the answer key and go through it, looking for any anomalies.

NEET exam is held annually so aspirants may gain entrance to undergraduate courses in medical and other related sectors in all medical institutes available in the country, even AIIMS. NEET 2020’s date this year was set for September 13 and the exam proceeded in offline mode under strict coronavirus guidelines throughout many exam centres in India. Approximately 14 lakh students sat for the exam this year.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Education, tweeted on October 12 that the results for NEET 2020 will be out on October 16, 2020. He wrote that NTA will be declaring the results of NEET UG 2020 on 16th October 2020. He added that the precise timing of the results was to be informed later. He also wished the best for the candidates who participated in the exam.

NTA had already released the preliminary answer key for NEET 2020 on September 26. Candidates were also allowed to contest the answers given in the answer key until September 29.

Follow the given steps to check the NEET 2020 final answer key after being uploaded:

Go to NTA’s web portal, ntaneet.nic.in. Select the hyperlink leading to the final answer key on the landing page. Fill in the required details on the page you are redirected to and submit them. The NEET final answer key 2020 will appear on the screen. If needed afterwards, then it may be downloaded or printed.

