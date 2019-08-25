NTA NEET 2020: The exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses has been released by the National Testing Agency. The entrance exam for the MBBS/BDS courses is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020. Candidates for the same can apply from December 2, 2019.

MBA/ BDS aspirants are advised to apply for the NEET 2020 must apply from December 2 till December 31. In order to appear or the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020), candidates must be passed class 12 examination.

The NTA NEET exam will be conducted in offline mode. The question paper will have questions from Physics, Chemistry Biology sections. Out of total of 180 questions, 90 will be from Biology and 45 each from Physics, Chemistry. Total three hours will be allotted to the students to solve the question paper,

Syllabus of preparation includes all standard NCERT textbooks of class 11 and 12 in related subjects. For each right answer candidates will get plus four marks and there would be negative marking for every wrong answer. Also, students can download the NEET Admit Card from 27 March and the result for the same will be released on 4 June. In NEET 2019, a total of 15 lakh candidates applied and the exam was held on May 5.

National Testing Agency is responsible for conducting the NTA entrance examination by the Government of India. Earlier, Competitive entrance examinations like NEET-UG, JEE, NET, etc. were conducted by CBSE.

