National Testing Agency or the NTA has released the NEET 2020 Result on their official website, nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Here are all the details regarding getting admission into the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).
AIIMS, JIPMER admission counselling process:
To get admission into one of the 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, candidates have to clear the NEET 2020 examination. Qualified candidates have to complete a registration process on the official website of MCC in order to enrol themselves to be able to get admission in AIIMS and JIPMER.
NEET 2020 Cutoff:
The National Testing Agency or the NTA officials will also release the cutoff today after the result declaration. Cutoff tells you the minimum percentile required for qualifying NEET examination. The NEET Cutoff will be released based on categories. Here are the expected category wise cutoffs:
|Category
|Qualifying Percentile
|
NEET 2020 cutoff scores (Expected)
|Unreserved (UR)
|50th
|710-150
|OBC/SC/ST
|40th
|150-124
|UR-PH
|45th
|150-124
|OBC/SC/ST PH
|40th
|
150-124
NEET 2020 Counselling Authorities:
National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the Counselling schedule today. During the counselling session, students are provided colleges considering their respective scores in the NEET examination.
|NEET Counselling
|Counselling Body
|NEET Counselling for 15% AIQ Seats (except in Jammu & Kashmir) in Government medical and dental colleges
|DGHS, on behalf of MCC
|NEET Counselling for 85% State Quota seats in DU colleges (MAMC, LHMC, UCMS)
|DGHS, on behalf of MCC
|NEET Counselling for all the seats in Central and Deemed Universities including BDS at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|DGHS, on behalf of MCC
|NEET Counselling for IP Quota seats in ESIC Colleges
|Reservations cancelled seats added to AIQ
|NEET Counselling for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)
|DGHS, on behalf of MCC and AFMC Pune
|NEET Counselling for 85% State Quota seats (all the seats in case of Jammu & Kashmir) and state private colleges
|Respective State Counselling Authorities
