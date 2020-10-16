NTA has announced the NEET 2020 result on its official website. Here are all the details regarding getting admission into the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

AIIMS, JIPMER admission counselling process:

To get admission into one of the 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, candidates have to clear the NEET 2020 examination. Qualified candidates have to complete a registration process on the official website of MCC in order to enrol themselves to be able to get admission in AIIMS and JIPMER.

NEET 2020 Cutoff:

The National Testing Agency or the NTA officials will also release the cutoff today after the result declaration. Cutoff tells you the minimum percentile required for qualifying NEET examination. The NEET Cutoff will be released based on categories. Here are the expected category wise cutoffs:

Category Qualifying Percentile NEET 2020 cutoff scores (Expected) Unreserved (UR) 50th 710-150 OBC/SC/ST 40th 150-124 UR-PH 45th 150-124 OBC/SC/ST PH 40th 150-124

NEET 2020 Counselling Authorities:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release the Counselling schedule today. During the counselling session, students are provided colleges considering their respective scores in the NEET examination.