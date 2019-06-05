NTA NEET Final Answer Keys 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has published the NEET 2019 Final Answer Keys on its official website - ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the NEET Final Answer Keys 2019 in this article.

NTA NEET Final Answer Keys 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA has published the NEET 2019 Final Answer Keys on its official website – ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the NEET Final Answer Keys 2019 in this article. The NEET 2019 results have been also published and candidates can check the same on the official website by entering the details such as Roll Number, Date Of Birth (DOB) in the format (dd/mm/yyyy) and Security Pin.

The results have been published by the NTA and this year, Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan has secured All India Rank AIR-1 in the medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency. According to reports, Khandelwal has scored 99.99 percentile and 701 marks in the prestigious examination. Apart from this, among the female candidates appearing in the NEET 2019, Madhuri Reddy from Telangana has topped with 695 marks and all India Rank 7th.

The scores and rank list are now available on the official website of NTA. Candidates must note that the qualifying marks for NEET 2019 are given below:

For General category candidates: 50%

For SC and ST candidates and other reserved categories: 40%

For PwD or candidates with disabilities: 45%

How to check the NEET Final Answer Keys 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA or NTA NEET – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Answer Keys of NEET (UG) – 2019” on the website

On clicking, the answer keys will be displayed on the page

Candidates need to download the same and check the answer keys

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the NTA NEET UG Final Answer Keys 2019: https://ntaneet.nic.in/NTANEET/result/ResultNEET.htm

