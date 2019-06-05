The National Testing Agency had released the results of the NTA NEET on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep their important registration details with themselves to chwck the result. Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana secured 7th rank in the All India NEET 2019 examination.

NTA NEET final answer keys 2019 @ntaneet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency had released the final answer keys of the NEET examination 2019. Wherein the result of the NEET examination had also been declared. All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website, i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details with themselves to check their result. Candidates can also check mcc.nic.in and nta.ac.in for additional information.

As per the notification released on the official website, the general category students will be passed only if they will score a minimum of 50 percent. Wherein the students belonging to ST category, the minimum percentile is 40 and for the PWD candidates, the minimum marks are 45 percent.

NTA NEET final answer keys 2019: Steps to download the answer keys

Step 1: Login the official website www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the download answer key on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and password. Then click on submit

Step 4: A pdf file with answer key will open

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The NTA NEET examination was held on May 5, 2019, Sunday, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam was held all over India except Odisha, Karnataka, and Siliguri. More than 13 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 59785 have qualified in NEET from Tamil Nadu.

Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana secured 7th rank in the All India NEET 2019 examination. She is the only candidate from Telangana who had secured state to feature in all India top 50 lists.

