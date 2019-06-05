NTA NEET Result 2019: NEET 2019 result: Check the result on the official websites to download merit list and answer key. The cutoff for this year for General candidates is 50%, SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PWD candidates it is 45 percentile.

NTA NEET Result 2019 declared @ ntaneet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency, (NTA) will declare NEET 2019 result on June 5, 2019, at their official website- ntaneet.nic.in. This year about 15 lakh students registered themselves for the examination among which 14 lakh candidates sat. The NEET examination was conducted in 156 cities of the country on May 5, 2019, and for Odisha, Cyclone Fani affected candidates and Karnataka students whose train got delayed the test was conducted on May 20, 2019.

As the result is out, candidates can check their result via the two official sites- ntaneet.nic.in, mcc.nic.in and even check their scorecard and merit list here. It is being said that the cut off will be higher this year in comparison to the previous years. As per reports, the General category students should score at least a minimum of 50 percent. For students belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PWD candidates it is 45 percentile.

Earlier there were speculations that the result will be out yesterday on June 4, 2019, then today by 10 am but after confirmation from the Higher Education Secretary R. Subrahmanyam, he said that the result will be out by 12-noon today.

NTA NEET Result 2019 declared: Steps to download merit list and scorecard

Step 1: Check the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for NEET 2019 result i.e. ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the webpage click on the tab – Download NTA NEET 2019 result

Step 3: Enter your details such as- registration number/ admit card number along with Date of Birth and security code.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your NTA NEET 2019 Result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download result for future references

