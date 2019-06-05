NTA NEET Result 2019 declared: The National Testing Agency to release NTA NEET Result 2019 today i.e. June 5, Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for NEET examination are advised to visit the official website of NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. This year, the NTA conducted exams for aspirants from May 5 to May 20.

NTA NEET Result 2019 @ntaneet.nic.in: It is reported that over 15 lakh candidates who had appeared for the NEET examination were eagerly waiting for the National Testing Agency to release the NEET 2019 Result today i.e. June 5, 2019. The examination for students hailing from Odisha or whose centre was in Odisha was postponed to May 20 due to cyclone Fani that hit the State on May 3. Moreover, Karnataka students who unfortunately missed the NEET exam due to a train delay were given a chance to re-appear for the examination on May 20, 2019. Higher Education secretary R. Subrahmanyam was quoted saying that the result of NEET examination will be declared today by 12 noon. The candidates can check the result through the website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. If you are unable to access the official website of NTA, you can visit the alternative website of NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in.

Steps to check NTA NEET Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Testing Agency/ NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. If you are unable to access the mentioned above websites, use nta.ac.in.

If you are unable to access the mentioned above websites, use nta.ac.in. Step 2: Click to the link that reads NEET 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or registration number, date of birth along with security code.

Step 4: Submit mentioned above credentials.

Step 5: Your NEET 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The Academic head of Grade up, Navin C Joshi was quoted saying to indianexpress that the expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135 marks whereas the cut off for admissions in colleges may go up to 510-520 marks.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App