NEET Result 2019 Date Time, NTA NEET result 2019 @ ntaneet.nic.in, Download NEET 2019 Scorecard, NTA is likely to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. The answer key challenge the last date was extended to June 1, 2019. Students can challenge the answer key after paying the required fee for the answer. Meanwhile, the marks for the exams will be released later.

NTA NEET result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Candidates can check the result of NEET 2019 on the official website @ ntaneet.nic.in. The following steps will be taken by the students to check the results 2019 at the official website.

How to check NEET 2019 results:

1. Visit the official website @ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on results 2019 link.

3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Take a print out of the result copy for future references

The examination which was conducted throughout the country from May 5, 2019 and on May 20, the exam was separately conducted for the Fani-affected candidates of Odisha. The National Testing Agency has uploaded the answer key for candidates to challenge. The facility is available from May 29 to May 31, 2019. Candidates were required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/ processing fee for each question challenged. Meanwhile, the Testing Agency has maintained that the processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. It has also asserted that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

How to challenge the answer key:

1. Visit the official website @ntaneet.nic.in

2. Log in by using the application number and password

3. Click on the answer key challenge

4. Select the answers to be challenged

5. Click the answer you want to challenge

6. Click the submit

7. Click on the payment option

8. Select the mode of payment of your processing fee

9. Print the key challenge print

Established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation which is responsible for conducting an efficient, transparent and international standard test.

Candidates qualifying NEET (UG) – 2019 will be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/ Institutes. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 which is available on the website.

