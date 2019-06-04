NTA NEET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency has decided to release the NTA NEET Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. June 5, Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the NEET examination that was conducted by NTA from May 5 to May 20, are advised to visit the official website of NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET Result 2019 @ntaneet.nic.in: Soon after releasing the preliminary answer key 2019 of NEET 2019, the National Testing Agency will declare the NTA NEET Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. June 5, Wednesday. The NTA NEET Result 2019 will be released today on the official website of NTA NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET 2019 result will consist of details including candidate’s name, roll number, category wise qualifying percentile and score, subject wise and total marks, the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR) and category rank. This year, over 15,19,375 candidates registered for the NTA NEET examination 2019 out of which 14,10,754 aspirants appeared for the examination across the state.

The NEET 2019 exam conducted by NTA from May 5 to May 20, 2019. Each and every candidate who appeared for the NEET 2019 examination were allowed to raise objections against the preliminary answer key on and before June 2, this year. NTA will also release the NEET Final Answer Key 2019 that are used in the preparation of result.

Steps to check, download NTA NEET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET i.e. nt aneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads NEET Result 2019 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your details that include NEET Registration Id and Password.

Step 4: Your NEET Result 2019 will appear on the page.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your NTA NEET Result 2019 for future reference.

Students who clear the NEET examination will have to appear for the counselling based on the marks obtained in the test to opt for admission in undergraduate medical courses. NTA will release the NEET counselling 2019 on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App